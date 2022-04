The Delhi Government on Friday will issue Covid-19 guidelines for schools amid concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital. The Covid advisory will be issued after a teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi were found Covid-19 positive and other students who were in the same class were sent home.

"Since COVID is there, we have to learn to live with it. We are constantly monitoring the situation. A general guideline to be introduced for schools tomorrow," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Schools for classes 9-12 reopened in hybrid mode on February 7 while that of the nursery to standard 8 reopened on February 14 in the national capital. However, the schools began to function fully offline from April 1.

On March 1, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said that the consent of parents would not be mandatory for offline classes or exams for students of classes 10 and 12 adding that the schools can conduct offline classes and exams for classes 10 and 12.

However, Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation said Sisodia.

Delhi on Thursday reported 325 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 2.39%.

There was an increase in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday. The national capital yesterday saw 299 new Covid-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 2.49%.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is tracking the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and assured there is nothing to worry about it now.

"We are tracking the rising cases of COVID in Delhi. People are not getting admitted to the hospital and there is nothing to worry about right now. If need be, we will definitely bring guidelines for schools," he said.

Speaking on the fees hike in school, the Delhi Minister said that the government has not allowed Delhi schools to increase their fees since 2015, and now private schools have been allowed to increase their fees only to 2 to 3 per cent.

Since 2015 we didn't permit the private schools to increase fees and continued till 2020 in wake of Covid. But now we have allowed very limited schools to increase by 2-3%," he said, adding that if there are schools increasing fees on their own, action will be taken against them.