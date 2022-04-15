Delhi govt guidelines for schools to be issued today amid Covid surge. 5 points

Delhi govt guidelines for schools to be issued today amid Covid surge. 5 points2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday will issue Covid-19 guidelines for schools amid concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi
The Delhi Government on Friday will issue Covid-19 guidelines for schools amid concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital. The Covid advisory will be issued after a teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi were found Covid-19 positive and other students who were in the same class were sent home.
"Since COVID is there, we have to learn to live with it. We are constantly monitoring the situation. A general guideline to be introduced for schools tomorrow," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is tracking the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and assured there is nothing to worry about it now.
"We are tracking the rising cases of COVID in Delhi. People are not getting admitted to the hospital and there is nothing to worry about right now. If need be, we will definitely bring guidelines for schools," he said.
Speaking on the fees hike in school, the Delhi Minister said that the government has not allowed Delhi schools to increase their fees since 2015, and now private schools have been allowed to increase their fees only to 2 to 3 per cent.
Since 2015 we didn't permit the private schools to increase fees and continued till 2020 in wake of Covid. But now we have allowed very limited schools to increase by 2-3%," he said, adding that if there are schools increasing fees on their own, action will be taken against them.
