NEW DELHI: The two-month lockdown to contain coronavirus has left the Delhi government with no money to pay staff salaries. The state’s deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia has written to the central government to secure Rs5,000 crores to pay salaries for government employees.

“We need Rs7,000 for two months to pay salaries. I have written to the central government to allot Rs5,000 crores to the government so we can pay salaries and take care of other urgent matt," Sisodia said in a press conference that was streamed online.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government had been pushing for easing of restrictions to open up the economy which was brought to a halt since the lockdown was imposed in March, leaving states with little revenues.

“The effect of coronavirus has affected economies across including Delhi government. This has had a big impact on Delhi’s revenue. We have done a study on the finances of the government and the minimum expenses. Just for salaries and necessary expenses, the government needs Rs3,500 crores. The GST collection has been ₹500 crores each for the past two months. All sources we have got approximately Rs1,700 crores in two months," Sisodia said, addressing the digital press conference.

This is the second letter the state government has sent to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In April, Sisodia asked for a disaster fund from the centre to fight the outbreak in Delhi. In a letter to Sitharaman, Sisodia said that while the centre released over Rs17,000 crore to the states from its disaster fund, not a single rupee was given to Delhi.

“The money that was given to states in the relief fund, Delhi did not receive anything and there are no other sources of income as well. We don’t get any monetary help from the central government. We have demanded urgent aid so that we can our workers, doctors, teachers, civil defence workers who are working to tackle covid-19 can be paid salaries," Sisodia said.

Delhi is a union territory with special powers. The management of funds from the centre for the state comes under the central home ministry along with matters of land, law and order.

Currently, Delhi has one of the highest cases of covid-19 in the country with over 18,000 patients. There are more than 100 containment zones in the national capital where movement, other than that of essential services, is restricted.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated