Delhi govt has no money to pay salaries, writes to centre for Rs5,000 crore

“The effect of coronavirus has affected economies across including Delhi government. This has had a big impact on Delhi’s revenue. We have done a study on the finances of the government and the minimum expenses. Just for salaries and necessary expenses, the government needs Rs3,500 crores. The GST collection has been ₹500 crores each for the past two months. All sources we have got approximately Rs1,700 crores in two months," Sisodia said, addressing the digital press conference.