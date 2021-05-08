The Delhi administration needs to administer at least three lakh vaccines doses per day to inoculate all residents above the age of 18 within three months, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"If we get adequate vaccine doses, we can complete vaccination within three months. There are 1.5 crore people above 18 years of age in Delhi so we need three crore doses in total. Out of this, the Delhi government has got only 40 lakh doses so far. We need 2.6 crores more doses," said Kejriwal.

The CM said that around 1 lakh people are being given the vaccine every day currently. "Around 50,000 of these are being administered to those above the age of 45 and 50,000 doses to beneficiaries between 18-44 age group," he said.

Delhi has vaccines left for five to six days, according to the CM.

To scale up the process and efficiently vaccinate everybody, the government needs a supply of at least 85 lakh vaccine doses every month for the next three months.

Kejriwal also spoke about the need for vaccinating children as Covid-19 cases surge.

"We are especially worried about children because they cannot be vaccinated now. I appeal to experts and the central government to bring vaccines for children as soon as possible," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Friday that a total of 1.84 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the inoculation of this category started on 3 May.

Case in Delhi

The national capital recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25% for the second consecutive day.

There are 91,035 active cases and over 11.83 lakh people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

On oxygen supply

Kejriwal had earlier said that there has been an improvement in the supply of oxygen in the national capital.

"Now that Delhi has received oxygen, no one in Delhi should suffer because of shortage of oxygen. All the hospitals in Delhi should increase their beds and every DM should arrange new oxygen beds in their districts so that no deaths happen due to lack of oxygen in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He also stressed that there should be no wastage of life-saving gas.

"We have to try to prevent oxygen wastage and save as much oxygen as we can. If we can, we should save oxygen and return it to the Central government so that it can be used somewhere else," he said.

Meanwhile, at least four private hospitals in Delhi sent SOS calls to authorities over a shortage of medical oxygen on Friday.

The healthcare facilities included Kukreja Hospital in Mayur Vihar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, and Irene Hospital in Kalkaji.

Government officials promptly responded to SOS calls and supplied three D-type cylinders to Irene Hospital and Kukreja Hospital.

A tanker carrying oxygen was supplied to Batra Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, officials said.

Delhi got just 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on 6 May, which is 59% of the total requirement of 976 MT, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

The capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far, which had led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.