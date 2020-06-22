Delhi govt hasn’t met its target of covid-19 tests: HC

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday observed that as per the figures given by the Delhi government, the testing done from 18 June onwards hasn’t been more than 50% of the tests and it has failed to meet its own target. The Delhi Government informed Delhi High court on instructions that on 18 June a total of 15,012 samples were collected in Delhi out of which, 7,040 samples were tested through the Rapid Antigen detection test and 7,972 through the RT PCR test.

The state government’s counsel submitted that as on 21 June, 13,345 samples were collected and 9,356 samples were tested through the Rapid Antigen test and 3,989 samples through the RT PCR test. He stated on oral instructions that Delhi Government has targeted conducting 22,000 Rapid Antigen tests per day (2,000 tests x 11 Districts).

The counsel added that the court may examine the figures after testing has been conducted in this manner for at least one week, that will conclude on 25 June.

The court was also informed that for the present, Rapid Antigen testing has been permitted by the ICMR to be undertaken only in Containment zones or Hotspots and the government hospitals alone are authorized to conduct the said test.

The petitioner submitted that when the private hospitals have been declared as COVID-19 hospitals, they too should be permitted to conduct the said test on both, symptomatic and asymptomatic persons who seek admission for COVID-19 treatment or for scheduled/emergent surgeries/procedures, as already directed by this Court.

The High court has directed Delhi Government to file a fresh updated affidavit on or before 24 June, and enclose therewith, the minutes of the meeting of the Committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor. The court has directed the Chief Secretary, Delhi government, to request the members of the Committee to assemble over a VC meeting, discuss the issues raised in the order dated 18 June, and convey their recommendations through it on or before 24 June.

The affidavit filed by the Delhi government will be examined only after the minutes of the meeting of the Committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor, are placed on record.

The PIL filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra had sought a direction to be issued to the Delhi Government to ramp up the testing facilities for both the symptomatic and asymptomatic patients of COVID19.

Todays court order stated that an affidavit was filed Director General, Health Services, Directorate of Health Services, Delhi government as a combined response to all the affidavits filed by the private laboratories. ICMR and NALB have also filed their affidavits.

