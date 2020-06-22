Delhi govt hasn’t met its target of covid-19 tests: HC

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday observed that as per the figures given by the Delhi government, the testing done from 18 June onwards hasn’t been more than 50% of the tests and it has failed to meet its own target. The Delhi Government informed Delhi High court on instructions that on 18 June a total of 15,012 samples were collected in Delhi out of which, 7,040 samples were tested through the Rapid Antigen detection test and 7,972 through the RT PCR test.