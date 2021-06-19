In a move expected to bring relief to working-class people who financially suffered due to Covid-19, the Delhi government has decided to increase the dearness allowance of all in scheduled employment.

In a statement, the government said that the order will be applicable from 1 April and include all unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers.

After the increase, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been revised from ₹15,492 to ₹15,908. For semi-skilled labourers, the monthly wages have been enhanced from ₹17,069 to ₹17,537.

For skilled labourers, the wages have been increased from ₹18,797 to ₹19,291 a month.

Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised.

The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from ₹17,069 to ₹17,537 and for matriculate employees, from ₹18,797 to ₹19,291.

For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from ₹20,430 to ₹20,976.

"These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working-class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current (Covid-19) pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs," Sisodia said on Friday.

He added that those in the unorganised sector, who are employed on minimum wages, should not be deprived of the dearness allowance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed that the minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state.

"Every section of the society has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. Adding to the woes of the masses is the soaring prices of daily essentials such as oil and pulses. I hope that this increase in wages will provide some relief to our labour brethren," he said.

This is the second time the Delhi government has increased the dearness allowance for workers amid the ongoing health crisis.

In December last year, the administration said the revised wages (the existing rate as on date) would be applied retrospectively from 1 October 2020.





