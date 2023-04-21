The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi Thursday issued an order to increase the monthly minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the unorganised sector in the national capital, saying this will be a respite for them from inflation.

The new rates of minimum wages will be effective from April 1, the government said in a statement.

According to the new rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, a hike of ₹546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by ₹494 per month from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993, the statement said.

On the other hand, there has been an increase of ₹442 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from ₹16,792 to ₹17,234.

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993, resulting in a hike of ₹494.

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from ₹18,499 to ₹18,993, resulting in a monthly salary increase of ₹494. Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from ₹20,357 to ₹20,903, an increase of ₹546.

The benefit will also be extended to employees in the clerical and supervisor class, the government further said.

The monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from ₹22,146 to ₹22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by ₹598, the Delhi government said.

Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said "The Kejriwal government has given a gift to the workers of Delhi who are suffering from inflation. Increasing the minimum wage will provide relief to the working class."

"The dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages. So the Delhi government has announced the new minimum wage rates by adding dearness allowance," the minister added.

The minister further said "the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest compared to any other state in the country. The Kejriwal Government continuously increases the dearness allowance every 6 months to give relief to all the workers of Delhi."