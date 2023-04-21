Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi govt hikes minimum wage of workers, new rates effective from April 1

Delhi govt hikes minimum wage of workers, new rates effective from April 1

2 min read . 02:42 AM IST Deepak Upadhyay
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

The benefit will also be extended to employees in the clerical and supervisor class, the Delhi government said

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi Thursday issued an order to increase the monthly minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the unorganised sector in the national capital, saying this will be a respite for them from inflation. 

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi Thursday issued an order to increase the monthly minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the unorganised sector in the national capital, saying this will be a respite for them from inflation. 

The new rates of minimum wages will be effective from April 1, the government said in a statement.

The new rates of minimum wages will be effective from April 1, the government said in a statement.

According to the new rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from 20,357 to 20,903, a hike of 546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by 494 per month from 18,499 to 18,993, the statement said.

According to the new rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from 20,357 to 20,903, a hike of 546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by 494 per month from 18,499 to 18,993, the statement said.

On the other hand, there has been an increase of 442 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from 16,792 to 17,234.

On the other hand, there has been an increase of 442 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from 16,792 to 17,234.

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from 18,499 to 18,993, resulting in a hike of 494. 

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from 18,499 to 18,993, resulting in a hike of 494. 

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from 18,499 to 18,993, resulting in a monthly salary increase of 494. Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from 20,357 to 20,903, an increase of 546.

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from 18,499 to 18,993, resulting in a monthly salary increase of 494. Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from 20,357 to 20,903, an increase of 546.

The benefit will also be extended to employees in the clerical and supervisor class, the government further said.

The benefit will also be extended to employees in the clerical and supervisor class, the government further said.

The monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from 22,146 to 22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by 598, the Delhi government said.

The monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from 22,146 to 22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by 598, the Delhi government said.

Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said "The Kejriwal government has given a gift to the workers of Delhi who are suffering from inflation. Increasing the minimum wage will provide relief to the working class." 

Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said "The Kejriwal government has given a gift to the workers of Delhi who are suffering from inflation. Increasing the minimum wage will provide relief to the working class." 

"The dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages. So the Delhi government has announced the new minimum wage rates by adding dearness allowance," the minister added.

"The dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages. So the Delhi government has announced the new minimum wage rates by adding dearness allowance," the minister added.

The minister further said "the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest compared to any other state in the country. The Kejriwal Government continuously increases the dearness allowance every 6 months to give relief to all the workers of Delhi." 

The minister further said "the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest compared to any other state in the country. The Kejriwal Government continuously increases the dearness allowance every 6 months to give relief to all the workers of Delhi." 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.