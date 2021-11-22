In an attempt to help more commuters switch from using their private vehicles to public transport to mitigate the current air pollution levels, Delhi government hired around 550 buses from private operators. The buses will start plying on the city roads under "Paryawaran Sewa" from Monday.

The Delhi government recently decided to hire 1,000 CNG buses from private operators.

"So far, over 750 buses have been registered, of which nearly 550 will be pressed into service under Paryawaran Sewa from Monday on different routes. These buses will augment public transport by increasing the frequency on various routes with a high passenger load," a transport department officer said.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Cluster scheme of the DIMTS run around 7,000 buses in the city, although official estimates put the requirement in accordance with the current demand to over 11,000 buses.

The buses hired from the private operators will encourage people using their own vehicles to opt for public transport, officials said.

In view of the alarming levels of air pollution in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday allowed standing passengers in buses and metro.

Buses and metro services were allowed to run with a full seating capacity last month, but standing passengers were not allowed to avoid overcrowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

Though the order issued by the environment department did not make it clear if the curbs on construction and demolition activities will continue, a senior official said the ban has been lifted.





