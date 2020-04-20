Delhi govt hospitals asked to set up media cells to monitor social media

New Delhi: The Aam Aadi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Monday asked hospitals to form media cells to tackle the messages on social media regarding the functioning of government hospitals. This comes after a video was shared on Twitter, a microblogging platform, over the treatment of Covid-19 patients in government hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Delhi has the second highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the country after Maharashtra. On Monday, 78 more people tested positive taking the total to 2,081 cases. There have been 47 deaths in the national capital.

“It has come to the notice that there are a large number of social media messages regarding functioning of hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are floating around. The concerned hospital needs to either rebut the information or take corrective action to avoid reoccurrence of such incidences," an order issued by the government said.

The order adds that “medical superintendent, medical directors and directors of all hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are directed to create a media cell, who should monitor social media, news media and immediately react to such news/information so that correct position is presented before people".

The video posted on Twitter of a daughter and her mother alleged that her father, who had tested positive for the disease, was not getting proper treatment in the government hospital in Delhi. The video claimed that no one was attending to him even though he had high fever.

Responding to the allegations, senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said that he had personally spoken to the hospital administration and the matter had been resolved.