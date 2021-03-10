Jain said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said it's the Delhi government's forceful demand to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime
AAP MLAs including Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla criticised the BJP and the Centre over the price rise
The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.
He made the remarks during a debate in the House over the rising fuel prices after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel would come down by ₹25 each if they are brought under the GST regime.
The BJP-ruled Centre can control the rising prices if it shows the political will to do so. The government must provide respite to the people at any cost, Pandey said.
Citing the AAP dispensation's welfare schemes, party MLA Sanjiv Jha said the Centre should learn from the Delhi government how to put money in people's pockets and it should work to bring down the prices. PTI VIT DIV DIV