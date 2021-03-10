OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a debate in the House over the rising fuel prices after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel would come down by 25 each if they are brought under the GST regime.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Pune lockdown: Here's what city mayor has to say amid rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 10:41 PM IST
People walk on a snow-covered road at Naddi village after season's first snowfall near Dharamshala on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Projects worth 334 cr being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST
(representational image)

Govt appoints GP Samanta as new Chief statistician of India for two years

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum decline in active cases in the past month.

Karnataka: First case of South African Covid -19 variant reported

1 min read . 10:15 PM IST

Jain said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said it's the Delhi government's "forceful demand" to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

"You can take a delegation to meet the central government and all our MLAs will join you. The whole country along with Delhi will be benefited by this move," Jain said.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Bidhuri alleged that the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are high due to the high Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

AAP MLAs including Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla criticised the BJP and the Centre over the price rise.

Prices are skyrocketing and BJP leaders are giving illogical reasons to justify it, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said.

"They say where will the money come from to build roads and deal with Pakistan and China. The Centre has learnt to regulate petrol prices as per its political convenience," he alleged.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The BJP-ruled Centre can control the rising prices if it shows the political will to do so. The government must provide respite to the people at any cost, Pandey said.

Citing the AAP dispensation's welfare schemes, party MLA Sanjiv Jha said the Centre should learn from the Delhi government how to put money in people's pockets and it should work to bring down the prices. PTI VIT DIV DIV

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout