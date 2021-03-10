Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car
1 min read . 10:49 PM IST PTI

  • Jain said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said it's the Delhi government's forceful demand to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime
  • AAP MLAs including Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla criticised the BJP and the Centre over the price rise

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a debate in the House over the rising fuel prices after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel would come down by 25 each if they are brought under the GST regime.

Jain said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said it's the Delhi government's "forceful demand" to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

"You can take a delegation to meet the central government and all our MLAs will join you. The whole country along with Delhi will be benefited by this move," Jain said.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Bidhuri alleged that the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are high due to the high Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

AAP MLAs including Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla criticised the BJP and the Centre over the price rise.

Prices are skyrocketing and BJP leaders are giving illogical reasons to justify it, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said.

"They say where will the money come from to build roads and deal with Pakistan and China. The Centre has learnt to regulate petrol prices as per its political convenience," he alleged.

The BJP-ruled Centre can control the rising prices if it shows the political will to do so. The government must provide respite to the people at any cost, Pandey said.

Citing the AAP dispensation's welfare schemes, party MLA Sanjiv Jha said the Centre should learn from the Delhi government how to put money in people's pockets and it should work to bring down the prices. PTI VIT DIV DIV

