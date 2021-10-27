Delhi govt includes Ayodhya in free Tirth Yatra scheme for elderly

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in its free pilgrimage scheme (Tirth Yatra Yojana) for the senior citizens, CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference. The Delhi CM offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya and said, "Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi Govt's Tirth Yatra Yojana; to be free of cost for the aged people. They can also bring a member/kin along". CM Kejriwal also said that the Teerth/Tirth yatra for the senior citizens, which was halted due to Covid-19, will probably be resumed within a month.

Kejriwal's announcement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year which his Aam Admi Party (AAP) plans to contest.

The Delhi Government had launched Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in 2018 in which it offers free travel packages for senior citizens of Delhi. The city government bears complete expenditure on a free pilgrimage of senior citizens to places like Jagganath Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati among others. The scheme offers accommodation, meals, and insurance for all participating senior citizens.

Over 35,000 senior citizens have undertaken pilgrimage under the scheme.

