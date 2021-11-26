The Delhi government has decided to take senior citizens of the national capital to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan under its free pilgrimage scheme, announced officials on Friday.

“The first batch of devotees will leave on 5 January, in a deluxe bus from Delhi to Kartarpur," the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also recently added the Vailankanni Church in Tamil Nadu to the list of places of pilgrimage under the free Teerth Yatra scheme.

The Delhi government had launched Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in 2018, under which it bears complete expenditure on a free pilgrimage of senior citizens to places like Jagganath Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati among others.

The scheme offers accommodation, meals, and insurance for all participating senior citizens.

To avail it, the applicant needs to be at least 60 years of age and should not have been a beneficiary before. The scheme is not for those senior citizens who are employed with central/ state governments or local/ autonomous bodies.

The state had earlier last month approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the scheme.

The first train under it carrying 1,000 elderly pilgrims will depart for Ayodhya on 3 December, and the registrations for the same have started.

"Under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi, we are sending them to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Our first train for Ayodhya will be leaving on December 3, registrations have started," Kejriwal said earlier this week.

Besides Delhi, the chief minister has made similar announcements in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand.

During his visit to Ayodhya on 25-26 October, he made an announcement that if the Aam Admi Party is able to form a government in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 assembly elections, he would make the Ramlalla Darshan in Ayodhya free for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

After this, Kejriwal made a similar announcement for Goa as well.

On 21 November, the Aam Aadmi Party chief had said that if his party's government is formed in the state, he will start the free pilgrimage scheme there as well.

