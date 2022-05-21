Delhi govt inducts two robots to douse fire; All you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi government said the robots will be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute
The robots have a tracking system like army tanks, through which these robots can easily climb stairs. It has a 140-horsepower engine
Delhi government has inducted robots for extinguishing fires in the city that will be able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, stairs, and forests and enter places like oil and chemical tankers and factories. The city government said the robots will be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute.
This comes days after a massive fire that broke out last week in a factory in Mundka. In the incident, 27 people died.
"For the first time, such remote control robots have been brought into the country which is capable of controlling fire remotely. At present, the Delhi Government has inducted 2 such robots, if the trial is successful, more such robots will be inducted into the fleet," Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said.
Jain said a wireless remote is attached to the robot that is capable of controlling the spray of the water. The robots have been brought from an Austrian company.
The robots have a tracking system like army tanks, through which these robots can easily climb stairs. It has a 140-horsepower engine.
The sensor and camera are installed in the front part of the robot. The sensor will go near the fire and release the water according to the temperature there.
The robot has cameras that can take stock of the situation inside the building, etc. With this, it will be easy to know whether a person is trapped inside or not.
The robot will have a pipe attached to its rear so that it can draw water from the tankers standing outside and spray water all around. With this, the fire can be brought under control in less time without any risk.
It also comes with a ventilation fan which can be used to keep the machine cool.
"A few months ago, the fire incident that happened in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan was controlled with the help of these robots," Jain said.
The firefighters of Delhi Fire Service have also been given specialised training to operate the robot and a separate SOP has also been prepared which will be followed to control the fire.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said inducting such capable robots will help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives.
"Our government has procured remote-controlled firefighting machines. Our brave firemen can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of up to 100 metres. This will help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives," Kejriwal tweeted.
