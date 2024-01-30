Delhi govt introduces consumer-friendly ‘Solar Policy 2024’
Delhi government introduces the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, allowing residents to install solar panels on their rooftops and earn money while ensuring zero electricity bills.
Power consumers in Delhi have a reason to cheer as the Delhi government has formulated the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 that will not only ensure zero electricity bills but also allow them to earn by installing solar panels on the rooftops of their houses.
