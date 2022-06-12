Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt issues 2022's maximum int'l driving permits for US, Canada travelers

Delhi govt issues 2022's maximum int'l driving permits for US, Canada travelers

According to norms, international driving permits are required only by those who are traveling abroad, with a validity of one year.
1 min read . 04:35 PM ISTLivemint

  • For Canada, 986 international driving permits were issued between February and June 7 this year, while for the USA, 1,150 permits were issued.

Amid the ease of restrictions on international travel and the demand for international driving permits has picked up this year, the Delhi government's Transport Department has issued the maximum number of international driving permits for the US and Canada so far this year, official data showed

Between February and June 7 this year, a total of 4,286 international driving permits were issued. However, the demand for international driving permits was low in 2020 and 2021.

For Canada, 986 international driving permits were issued between February and June 7 this year, while for the USA, 1,150 permits were issued.

The Delhi government's Transport Department issued 116 permits for Canada in February, 212 in March, 302 and 282 in April and May respectively. In June's first week, 74 such permits were issued.

For the US, 155, 242, 272, and 381 such permits were issued from February to May, while a hundred permits were issued in the week in June, data showed.

Further, 442 international driving permits were issued to Delhiites for Great Britain and 335 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the same period. Till 7 June, 116 permits were issued for France and 111 permits were issued for Ireland.

In 2018 and 2019, the UT's transport department issued 9,142 and 10,040 international driving permits. In 2020 and 2021, as many as 2,421 and 4,825 international driving permits were issued, shows the data.

According to norms, international driving permits are issued from various zonal offices with a validity of one year. These permits are required only by those who are traveling abroad.

With inputs from PTI.

