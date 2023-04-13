In the wake of heatwave predictions in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers , according to the news agency ANI.

All schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift, the circular issued by the government read.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said.

"All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," the circular mentioned.

The Directorate of Education also stated that the schools have to sensitize students to cover their heads during day time.

“Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school). Schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness," it added.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The city had recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this summer season so far.

Meteorologists have said that the national capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the city over the coming week.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city saw nine heat wave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010. It had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)