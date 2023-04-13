Delhi govt issues advisory to schools amid heatwave predictions | Details here2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:11 AM IST
All schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.
In the wake of heatwave predictions in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers, according to the news agency ANI.
