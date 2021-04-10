OPEN APP
Delhi govt issues fresh Covid curbs: Metro, cinema halls to have 50% occupancy. Details here

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at a health care centre in New Delhi (AFP)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at a health care centre in New Delhi (AFP)
 3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2021, 10:25 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • The order also stated that cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity
  • Among the new guidelines, the AAP government prohibits all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday announced fresh set of Covid-19 restrictions in the city to curb virus spread.

Among the new guidelines, the AAP government prohibits all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings.

The order also stated that cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity.

In addition, swimming pools in Delhi to remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national, global events.

Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses to run at 50% capacity, the order further stated. It also added that marriage-related gatherings are allowed up to 50 persons. Restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity.

The authorities also added that colleges, coaching institutions to remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising cases. "Students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents," the DDMA order stated.

Moreover, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority of the national capital also issued a fresh order for passnegers arriving from Maharashtra. Under the new order, it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

The new guidelines and Covid-19 curbs come hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibilities of a lockdown but stated that stricter restrictions will be implemented soon.

He further said that Delhi currently has seven to 10 ten days of COVID vaccine stock.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here today, Kejriwal said, "If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centers on a larger scale then we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon."

He further said that Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus, adding that there is a need to speed up the vaccination process, curb the spread of infection and improve hospital management to curb the spread of infection and control the rising number of cases in the national capital.

The Chief Minister has been reviewing the COVID-19 situation for the past many days. "Today also I held a review meeting at the LNJP hospital. The Delhi government and all the hospitals are going to replicate the level of preparations we had in November last year when infections were increased during the third wave and the doctors, nurses and health professionals had successfully tackled the situation."

"During the meeting held today, I was updated on the requirements of the hospitals which we shall fulfill. We will not let Delhiites suffer," he added,

During his visit to the LNJP Hospital, Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and AAP spokesperson Raghav Chaddha.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,897 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 28,773 active cases.

According to Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases now stands at 7,14,423 which includes 6,74,415 recoveries and 11,235 deaths.

A total of 77,374 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,473 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 33,901 Rapid antigen tests.

