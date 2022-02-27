In the latest updates, the Delhi Transport Department has directed to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all the de-registered 10-15 years old diesel vehicles for other states barring restricted areas there as per NGT directive. The new guidelines also include petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old. However, no NOC will be issued for diesel vehicles older than 15 years from their first registration and such vehicles will be scrapped only.

With an emphasis on fighting air pollution, the Delhi government has started scrapping its old petrol and diesel vehicles and procuring electric ones. The General Administration Department (GAD) has recently procured 12 electric vehicles to be used by ministers and top officers of the Delhi government.

According to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, the use of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi.

All the registering authorities or regional transport offices of the Transport Department may issue NOC for the transfer of vehicles to other states for diesel, petrol, and CNG vehicles to the districts/ places permitted by the concerned states.

The NOC will also be issued for districts or states from which neither the information has been received by the Transport department nor it was uploaded on their respective websites, said the order.

The NOC issued by the Transport department of the Delhi government will be withdrawn for other states if the RTO/registering authorities concerned decline to register the vehicle there, as per the order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.