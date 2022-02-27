Delhi govt issues fresh guidelines for 10-15 yrs old diesel cars. Details here

In the latest updates, the Delhi Transport Department has directed to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all the de-registered 10-15 years old diesel vehicles for other states barring restricted areas there as per NGT directive. The new guidelines also include petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old. However, no NOC will be issued for diesel vehicles older than 15 years from their first registration and such vehicles will be scrapped only.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}