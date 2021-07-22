Delhi govt issues fresh order reserving Covishield jabs only for 2nd dose takers

Delhi government on Thursday announced that all COVID vaccination slots for Covishield vaccine would be reserved for the second doses till 31 July. The decision has been taken in the view of limited supply of vaccine.

The city government said, In view of the limited supply of vaccine, all slots, both for online booking and for walk-in vaccination in the sessions being planned in Govt CVCs administering COVISHIELD vaccine will be reserved for second dose of COVISHIELD with immediate effect till 31 July 2021.

Delhi government notified on Wednesday that it received 85,810 doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield on Tuesday, taking the total number of shots available in the city to 1,08,300. The total number of Covaxin doses available stands at 1,84,390. Only 20% of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles.

Wednesday's vaccine bulletin also notified, more than 95 lakh coronavirus vaccine shots were administered in the national capital.

The release said that the city had less than a day's stock of vaccine doses left on Wednesday morning after administering over 71,000 doses on Tuesday.

As many as 71,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 29,857 who were inoculated with the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 61,782 vaccine doses were administered, taking the cumulative vaccination tally to 95,18,167.

More than 22.88 lakh second doses were administered till date, the bulletin said. A total of 54,74,804 men and 40,41,290 women have been inoculated.

