Delhi govt issues fresh rules for Covid-19 patients

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Kejriwal government in Delhi issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the management of coronavirus patients. With 62,655 cases, the national capital on Monday surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit by Covid-19 among various states and union territories, according to the data released by the respective governments. Even by death count, which stood at 2,233, Delhi is on the second spot among the states and union territories.

The SOP issued by Delhi govt aims at streamlining handling of Covid-19 patients. Here are the guidelines:

The SOP issued by Delhi govt aims at streamlining handling of Covid-19 patients. Here are the guidelines:

1) As per the guidelines, for patients tested by Rapid Testing method, cases of, moderate /severe illnesses will be transferred to hospital.

2) Mild or Pre-symptomatic patients who do not have a facility of separate room and toilet will be transferred to Covid Care Centre.

3) Cases of mild symptoms with co-morbid conditions will be shifted to Covid Care Centres or hospitals.

4) As per the guidelines for patients tested by RT-PCR Testing method, cases who need to be shifted to hospitals/Covid Health Centres will be transferred by ambulances.

5) Mild/ Pre-symptomatic patients will be shifted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) to assess eligibility for home isolation.

6) Patients on home isolation will be discharged from treatment as per discharge policy of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which mandates discharge from home isolation after 10 days.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will give pulse oximeters, devices that measure oxygen level in blood, to the coronavirus patients under home isolation.

