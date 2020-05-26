Delhi govt issues guidelines for domestic travel; read the new rules

Delhi govt issues guidelines for domestic travel; read the new rules1 min read . 07:27 AM IST
Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days
NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for domestic travel -- air/train/interstate bus -- in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for domestic travel -- air/train/interstate bus -- in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Here are the Delhi govt's guidelines:
Here are the Delhi govt's guidelines:
Home quarantine
Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the concerned Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or state helpline number.
Arogya Setu app
"All passengers shall be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities. Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the COVID Care Centre, both public and private facilities," the guidelines said.
Some trains to ferry stranded migrants and others have already started running while domestic air services resumed from Monday after two months. The Railways will operate 200 passenger trains from June 1.
Meanwhile, the DDMA directed all District Magistrates to appoint a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level officer as nodal officer with a sufficient number of team members for facilitating home isolated persons, with a dedicated mobile number in each district.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated