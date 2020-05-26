Subscribe
Home > News > India > Delhi govt issues guidelines for domestic travel; read the new rules
A mother puts on a face shield on her son while waiting for a vehicle after arriving.

Delhi govt issues guidelines for domestic travel; read the new rules

1 min read . 07:27 AM IST Staff Writer

Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for domestic travel -- air/train/interstate bus -- in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the Delhi govt's guidelines:

Home quarantine

Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the concerned Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or state helpline number.

Arogya Setu app

"All passengers shall be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities. Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the COVID Care Centre, both public and private facilities," the guidelines said.

Some trains to ferry stranded migrants and others have already started running while domestic air services resumed from Monday after two months. The Railways will operate 200 passenger trains from June 1.

Meanwhile, the DDMA directed all District Magistrates to appoint a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level officer as nodal officer with a sufficient number of team members for facilitating home isolated persons, with a dedicated mobile number in each district.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated