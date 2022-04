In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the state government on Friday issued new guidelines to be followed by schools to curb the spread of infection among children.

The government told schools to guide students to avoid sharing lunch and stationery items. Further, it said that students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning.

Compulsory hand sanitisation should be imposed at the school entry gates, classrooms, labs and other public utility areas. It also asked teachers to enquire about Covid-related symptoms to students every day during the attendance.

The school authorities have been asked to ensure physical distancing at all times and discourage any guest visit. In addition to this, they are required to have a quarantine room, in case of emergency.

If any student or staff displays any of the Covid-19 symptoms, they should be moved away into an outdoor, well-ventilated space or the quarantine room, said the guidelines.

It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

The new guidelines come days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided against shutting schools again and made the wearing of masks mandatory in public.

"In the larger interest of students, in case of non-compliance or violation of SOPs, a penalty as deemed appropriate should be imposed for creating a deterrent effect," Lt Governor Anil Baijal said after a DDMA meeting.

Officials said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases in the 24 hours ending on Thursday evening, with a positivity rate of 4.71%.

A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, according to data by the state health department.

The city had reported one death and 1,009 Covid cases on Wednesday, the maximum since 10 February, with a positivity rate of 5.7%.