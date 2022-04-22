Delhi govt issues guidelines for schools amid latest Covid surge. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government told schools to guide students to avoid sharing lunch and stationery items. Further, it said that students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning
In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the state government on Friday issued new guidelines to be followed by schools to curb the spread of infection among children.
Compulsory hand sanitisation should be imposed at the school entry gates, classrooms, labs and other public utility areas. It also asked teachers to enquire about Covid-related symptoms to students every day during the attendance.
The school authorities have been asked to ensure physical distancing at all times and discourage any guest visit. In addition to this, they are required to have a quarantine room, in case of emergency.
If any student or staff displays any of the Covid-19 symptoms, they should be moved away into an outdoor, well-ventilated space or the quarantine room, said the guidelines.
It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.
The new guidelines come days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided against shutting schools again and made the wearing of masks mandatory in public.
"In the larger interest of students, in case of non-compliance or violation of SOPs, a penalty as deemed appropriate should be imposed for creating a deterrent effect," Lt Governor Anil Baijal said after a DDMA meeting.
