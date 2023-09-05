comScore
Delhi Govt issues notification on traffic restrictions to be imposed during G20 Summit
All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM IST
