Delhi government on Wednesday issued a phone number for city residents to opt for a power subsidy. At a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.

Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidies in Delhi. Those who want to avail of subsidy will get a form to apply.

On giving a missed call on 7011311111, consumers will get a form on WhatsApp to apply for the subsidy.

The residents can apply for subsidies till October 31. Every month people can apply for a subsidy. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made an attempt to simplify the process of opting in and opting out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi Government.

The consumers will also have a walk-in option wherein they will be able to go to the DISCOM centre and register their choice for the subsidy.

Back in May, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.

According to June's data, there are 58.18 lakh power consumers in Delhi out of which 47.11 lakh benefitted from the Kejriwal government's subsidy scheme.

The beneficiaries include 30.39 lakh domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units of electricity per month and get a 100% subsidy. There are 16.60 lakh consumers whose monthly consumption is 201-400 units and who get up to ₹800 as a subsidy.

The Delhi government allocated ₹3,250 crore for payment of power subsidy in 2022-23. In 2020-21, the government had set aside ₹3,090 crore for the purpose.

In the Kejriwal government in August 2019 announced the free electricity scheme for consumers, in keeping with the Aam Aadmi Party's poll promise.