Delhi power subsidy: Give a missed call on THIS number to opt for power subsidy2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- Delhi residents can apply for power subsidy till October 31. Every month people can apply for a subsidy
Listen to this article
Delhi government on Wednesday issued a phone number for city residents to opt for a power subsidy. At a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.