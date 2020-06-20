Delhi govt issues order advising hospitals to recall staff on leave

Delhi government has issued an order advising hospitals to recall the staff that is on leave.

A letter has been written by special secretary SM Ali to all the Deans/ Directors/ MDs/MSs of hospitals and medical institutions under the department of health and family welfare advising them to issue directions to all staff members under them to report to their duties immediately without fail.

A leave of any kind to any health member will be provided under most compelling of circumstances, the order added.

Situation has been worsening in Delhi over the last few days and as per the latest numbers released there have now been a total of 53,116 cases iwhich have lead to 2,305 deaths. Of the total number of cases in the capital over 3,000 have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via