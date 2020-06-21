NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of ₹8,000- ₹10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at ₹15,000- ₹18,000 per day.

The order by the Delhi Health Department said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had accepted the recommendations of the high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The committee, under the chairmanship of V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog, was constituted earlier to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds at private hospitals for coronavirus patients at lower rates and fix the rate of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The Delhi government on had Thursday issued an order to fix the price of a COVID-19 test performed by laboratories at ₹2,400.

The new rates are fixed at ₹8,000-10,000; ₹13,000-15,000 and ₹15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICU without a ventilator and ICU with a ventilator respectively for all private hospitals, the order said.

