Home >News >India >Delhi govt issues order fixing cost of COVID-19 isolation beds at private hospitals
Delhi govt issues order fixing cost of COVID-19 isolation beds at private hospitals

1 min read . 12:44 AM IST PTI

  • Delhi govt fixes cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in private hospital in the range of Rs8,000-Rs10,000 per day
  • An ICU bed with ventilator will cost at Rs15,000-Rs18,000 per day

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of 8,000- 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at 15,000- 18,000 per day.

The order by the Delhi Health Department said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had accepted the recommendations of the high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The committee, under the chairmanship of V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog, was constituted earlier to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds at private hospitals for coronavirus patients at lower rates and fix the rate of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The Delhi government on had Thursday issued an order to fix the price of a COVID-19 test performed by laboratories at 2,400.

The new rates are fixed at 8,000-10,000; 13,000-15,000 and 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICU without a ventilator and ICU with a ventilator respectively for all private hospitals, the order said.

