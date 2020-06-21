NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of ₹8,000- ₹10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at ₹15,000- ₹18,000 per day.

The order by the Delhi Health Department said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had accepted the recommendations of the high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The order by the Delhi Health Department said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had accepted the recommendations of the high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The committee, under the chairmanship of V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog, was constituted earlier to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds at private hospitals for coronavirus patients at lower rates and fix the rate of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The Delhi government on had Thursday issued an order to fix the price of a COVID-19 test performed by laboratories at ₹2,400.

The new rates are fixed at ₹8,000-10,000; ₹13,000-15,000 and ₹15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICU without a ventilator and ICU with a ventilator respectively for all private hospitals, the order said.