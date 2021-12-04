The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a foreign airline operator for failing to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the central government amid the concern over the Omicron variant.

The New Delhi District Administration has issued a show-cause notice to American Airlines as the crew of a flight from New York missed random RT-PCR testing of the passengers on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The notice was issued by Piyush Arun Rohankar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Delhi Cantonment, which comes under the New Delhi district.

“...(As per Centre’s guideline) 2% of such travellers in each flight shall be identified...(and) shall be escorted by the concerned airlines/MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) to the testing area on arrival. The General Manager of the concerned airline is hereby show cause for not complying with the directions...," the notice read.

As per the Centre's new guidelines for international flight operations, the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers arriving from "at-risk" countries, and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. Also, 2% of passengers arriving on all flights from other countries will be subjected to the test randomly.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Meanwhile, 12 suspected cases of Omicron have been admitted to hospitals in Delhi. Their samples have been sent for genome testing to confirm whether they are infected with the Omicron strain.

The patients have been taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital. According to Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital, four patients are from the UK, four from the UK, some from Tanzania and one from Belgium.

