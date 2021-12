Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre following the emergence of the Coronavirus variant Omicron, reads an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre following the emergence of the Coronavirus variant Omicron, reads an official statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}