Mandatory coronavirus vaccination, regular screening tests against the virus, no biometric attendance, hybrid courses and avoiding festivals and celebrations are among the new guidelines issued by the AAP-led Delhi government for reopening of Industrial Training Institutes in the city.

After a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had last week announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from 1 September.

"It is required that every member of education community provides proof of vaccination since vaccines remain our safest and most effective defence against COVID-19 and its variants. It is also required that regular screening tests for all staff members of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) community who do not provide evidence of vaccination and tests for those who are symptomatic as well as asymptomatic," the SOPs said.

"Instead of biometric attendance, alternative arrangements for contactless attendance shall be made. Flexible attendance and sick leave policies may be developed to encourage students and staff to stay at home when sick," it guidelines added.

The ITIs have been told that there should be an arrangement of isolation room available in the institute with first aid precautionary measures for anyone found with symptoms against the deadly virus.

“In person classes with staggered attendance and hybrid courses combining online and offline modes shall be encouraged. Institutes should not undertake or organise events where physical and social distancing is not possible," the rules said.

"Functions and celebration of festivals should be avoided in the institutes. However, institutes assembly may be conducted by the trainees in respective classrooms or outdoor spaces or other available spaces and halls," the SOPs said.

Strict ban on spitting; signage at appropriate places in the institutions reminding students about maintaining physical distancing such as inside the classroom, libraries, outside washrooms, hand washing stations, drinking water areas, institute's kitchen, halls, laboratories; mandatory sanitisers and thermal screening arrangements on entry and exits are among the guidelines for ITIs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has launched a new Covid-19 WhatsApp helpdesk number to facilitate the people of the city.

People of Delhi can get easy and authentic Covid-related information by just sending 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Delhi Govt has added new features to its WhastApp #Covid19 Helpline. Just send 'Hi' to https://wa.me/911122307145 and get information about nearest vaccination centers, teleconsultations, hospital beds & much more. Thanks to @WhatsAppfor their support."

With agency inputs

