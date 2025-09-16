Delhi: Govt issues street dog control guidelines — Mandatory AWBI training, maintaining vaccination record & more

The Delhi Department of Urban Development has released a set of guidelines aimed at managing the street dog population, eliminating rabies and minimising conflicts between humans and dogs in the city. It mandates Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) training, maintaining vaccination record and monthly monitoring, according to PTI .

These guidelines, issued in compliance with directives from the Supreme Court of India, were shared on Monday with the the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner, the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

As per a report by PTI, it said, “Under the new framework, the responsibility for implementing the programme rests with the MCD, NDMC, and DCB. At present, the MCD operates 20 ABC centres through NGOs for the purpose of sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs.”

The guidelines mandate that local authorities engage only with AWBI-recognised Animal Welfare Organisations (AWOs). Veterinarians, handlers, and para-veterinary personnel from these organisations must receive training at the ABC Training Centre, which is jointly operated by the AWBI. No street dog management activity is permitted without official certification from the Board, it said.

Each facility must be equipped with adequate infrastructure, including sufficient kennels, operation theatres with backup power, specially designed transport vehicles, and systems for safe waste disposal, it stated. CCTV cameras must be installed in operating areas and kennels, with footage retained for a minimum of 30 days, the guidelines mentioned, noting comprehensive record of sterilisation, vaccination, feeding, and medical treatment must also be maintained.

The guidelines specify that expenses incurred by AWOs for sterilisation and vaccination should be reimbursed following proper verification. Additionally, a Local ABC Monitoring Committee must be established under the rules. This committee is to meet monthly to review the programme’s progress and address any complaints.

Monthly progress reports must be submitted to the committee, and an annual report must be sent to the AWBI by May 31 each year. It clearly prohibits the relocation or killing of street dogs, emphasising that all efforts must align with the humane standards of the programme, the report added.

About feeding spots Concerning feeding practices, local authorities, in collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and residents, are expected to designate safe and suitable feeding spots for street dogs, taking into account their territorial behaviour and ensuring the safety of children and elderly citizens, it stated, further saying these locations must be kept clean, with leftover food properly discarded. Feeding areas should be clearly marked with signboards, and feeding outside these areas is forbidden. Legal action may be taken against individuals obstructing responsible feeding activities, it said.

What do guidelines say for pet owners? It said pet owners are required to register dogs older than three months. This registration must be renewed annually and must include proof of rabies vaccination. Registration is free for Indian dog breeds, and sterilisation along with the first vaccination will be provided at no cost at designated centres. Owners must provide information such as their pet’s breed, gender, and vaccination history, it said.

For aggressive or rabid dogs, the guidelines set out clear protocols. Such dogs must be safely captured and observed; rabid dogs should be isolated until death and their remains disposed of scientifically. Dogs that are not aggressive must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released at the location they were captured. AWBI-recognised private shelters may be authorised to house aggressive dogs when necessary, it said, adding the use of cruelty in handling animals is strictly prohibited.