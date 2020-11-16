Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party on Monday launched the second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in Delhi.

"We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching 2nd phase," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai was present as well at the launch.

Earlier this month, the AAP government had decided to extend the 'Red light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till 30 November.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on 21 October, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.

