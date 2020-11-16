Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20%
New Delhi: Aam Admi Party on Monday launched the second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in Delhi.
New Delhi: Aam Admi Party on Monday launched the second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in Delhi.
"We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching 2nd phase," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
"We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching 2nd phase," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai was present as well at the launch.
Earlier this month, the AAP government had decided to extend the 'Red light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till 30 November.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on 21 October, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.
Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.