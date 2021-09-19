The Delhi Government has launched a 'Music Bus' which will provide training to students in audio production, film production, and graphic designing. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it is India's first 'Mobile Music Classroom and Recording Studio', which aims to assist children of Delhi government schools in pursuing their passion for music.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said children will no longer need to go out to learn music, and instead the music will reach them.

The Mobile Music classroom is launched at the Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence in Performing and Visual Arts. According to the Delhi government, the project is expected to benefit at least 5,000 children.

Sisodia said the 'Music Bus' would reach the children at large, identify their artistic passion and assist these children in pursuing their passion.

Under this Delhi government's new musical project, a bus has been transformed into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio, and a performing stage.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, "Mobile Music Bus will reach 5,000 children from government schools as well as low-income communities in Delhi to enable learning through music through regular workshops conducted by trained facilitators".

The 'Music Bus Studio' is also equipped with a Smart TV which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to social-emotional health and well-being.

The Mobile Studio has a power backup of at least eight hours even without electricity. The 'Music Bus Project' will organise music workshops once a week and monthly happy circles for the betterment of their social and emotional health.

