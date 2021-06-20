Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced free instructors for those who want to learn yoga by forming a group. He also launched one-year diploma course in Mediation and Yoga Sciences.

The chief minister said that his government was starting Yoga and Meditation training center in the national capital. "If you want to learn yoga by forming a group, then the Delhi government will give Yoga Instructor for free! We have decided that a budget will be fixed for yoga. Yoga will be made a mass movement in Delhi," he said during a virtual address in which about 450 yoga instructors participated.

The Delhi government also launched one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences', in which around 450 candidates have enrolled themselves. "From October 1, these instructors will train people in different parts of Delhi free of cost," Kejriwal said.

In a series of tweets, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said: "A gift to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Yoga Day! Yoga is of great importance in the Corona period. Immunity is necessary to avoid corona. There is a dire need of exercise and meditation after Covid, we will teach pranayama to people."

Kejriwal's announcement came just a day before the 7th International Yoga Day on 21st June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event on Monday. This year, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga 2021 will be a televised programme because of Covid pandemic.

