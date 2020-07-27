Delhi govt launches website for job seekers, employers - jobs.delhi.gov.in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt on Monday started portal for employers and the job seekers. CM Kejriwal launched the website http://jobs.delhi.gov.in , named as 'Rozgar Bazar', a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters. CM announced that recruiters can go to the website and update their requirement. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience and requirement.

CM Kejriwal further added that an order is being passed in favor of street hawkers so that they can start their work from today.

Delhi CM is likely to make more announcements in the next few days as the AAP government is chalking out a detailed plan to revive the city's lockdown-hit economy.

Meanwhile, Delhi has seen a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with the recovery rate standing at 88 per cent and only nine per cent are still infected, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

"There is an improvement in the COVID situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad. Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88 per cent, only 9 per cent of the people are ill now and 2-3 per cent of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths as well," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

