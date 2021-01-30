OPEN APP
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: A passenger gives his sample for COVID-19 testing, at a kiosk of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, after he arrived from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000266A) (PTI)
Delhi govt lifts 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for UK returnees who test negative for Covid-19

2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 05:59 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • All passengers will have to undergo home quarantine as mandated by MoHFW
  • The Delhi government had earlier made a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine mandatory for the UK returnees

Passengers arriving from the UK in Delhi will not have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19, the state government said on Saturday.

The passengers who test negative after the RT-PCR test will now have to be home quarantined only for 14 days, as mandated by the Union health ministry.

"The situation has now been reviewed and considering a low positive rate of UK returnees, it has been decided that the aforesaid additional measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers tested negative may not be required furthermore," said the Delhi government in its order.

Delhi government order
The Delhi government had earlier made a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine mandatory for the UK returnees, irrespective of the Covid-19 results, in view of the new strain of coronavirus discovered in Britain.

"To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Delhi government takes important decisions. All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for seven days followed by 7 days home quarantine," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier this month.

India had suspended all passenger flights between the UK and India from 23 December to 7 January as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK. Over 60 passenger flights per week were flying between India and the UK in December before the suspension.

Kejriwal had earlier urged the Centre to extend the flights ban till 31 January.

Delhi government had then extended guidelines, valid till January 14, for passengers coming from the UK to the national capital till 31 January.

"To contain the increased transmissibility of new variant, it has been decided that aforesaid DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority) order dated January 8 may be further extended till January 31," Vijay Kumar Dev Chief Secretary of Delhi had said.

According to the Standard operating procedure (SOP), all incoming passengers have to get themselves tested through the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) method on arrival at the airport. The cost of the test will also be borne by the passengers.


