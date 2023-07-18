comScore
Delhi govt lifts restrictions on entry of heavy vehicles as Yamuna water level recedes

 1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint

On 13 July, the Delhi government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles -- barring those carrying essential items -- from the four borders, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising level of the Yamuna's water

Traffic resumes at ITO as water level of Yamuna river continues to recede, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)Premium
The Delhi government on Tuesday said considering the improvement of flood situation and receding water level of Yamuna, it has decided to lift all restrictions from 19 July on the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital. 

"Considering the improvement of flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna river, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to withdraw all restrictions ... with effect from 19-07-2023 (July 19)," the Delhi government order said.

The government announced partial lifting of the restrictions on July 17. It announced on Tuesday that the curbs have been fully lifted.

 The Yamuna's level at 5 pm was recorded at 205.43 metres. However, it is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. 

A “slight rise" was recorded in the water level on Monday due to rains which lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

On the other hand, several low-lying areas of the national capital continued to grapple with a flood-like situation, rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday. The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, traffic movement was affected in many areas of the city due to waterlogging following rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to alert commuters about the traffic congestion.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Rajghat towards Sarai Kale Khan due to waterlogging and breakdown of a bus near IP flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 07:03 PM IST
