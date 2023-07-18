Delhi govt lifts restrictions on entry of heavy vehicles as Yamuna water level recedes

Delhi govt lifts restrictions on entry of heavy vehicles as Yamuna water level recedes1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:03 PM IST
On 13 July, the Delhi government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles -- barring those carrying essential items -- from the four borders, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising level of the Yamuna's water
The Delhi government on Tuesday said considering the improvement of flood situation and receding water level of Yamuna, it has decided to lift all restrictions from 19 July on the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×