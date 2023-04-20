The revenue department of the Delhi government is gearing up to adopt the faceless national generic document registration system (NGDRS) that will make it easier to obtain documents related to land deeds, lease rent agreements, and such other legal formalities, said officials.

In a recent review of the functioning of sub-registrar offices, Lt Governor VK Saxena had directed for the adoption of NGDRS, according to the news agency PTI.

They said that the system will make it simpler for people to upload the necessary documents required for the registration of sale deeds, power of attorney, and wills from the comfort of their homes, make payments and take appointments at the sub-registrar offices through the online system.

The officials added that the faceless service will do away with the need to visit the sub-registrar offices for these purposes and reduce the crowd of people there.

A pilot project in this regard will be launched in the next few weeks and the system is expected to be put in place by August, they added.

Last October, the central government has asked the state governments to install local servers as well as boost internet speed in sub-registrar offices to boost the digitalization of land records in India.

According to the official data, the government has integrated some of the sub-registrar offices and tehsils with land records as well. The government has also asked states to set up a local server for the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) to improve the internet speed for better upkeep of the digital data and ensure more digital tracking of land records.

Even though the NGDRS system is specifically designed for the use of sub-registrars and officials from registration departments, it can also be used by other citizens for land registration purposes. Many states are still doing land registration processes with private vendors and private partners. These states are yet to shift to NGDRS.

NGDRS system is the government’s flagship program to digitalize the land record system in the country. The system will provide a major shift from the existing ways of land registration and even transaction. With NGDRS, people would be able to perform all the processes digitally, be it sales or land or transfer of land.

The system began as a pilot project in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra in its initial phase and is now implemented in many states of the country.

(With PTI inputs)