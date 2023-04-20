Delhi govt likely to adopt faceless land registration system by THIS month2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:56 AM IST
The faceless land registration service will do away with the need to visit the sub-registrar offices for these purposes and reduce the crowd of people there.
The revenue department of the Delhi government is gearing up to adopt the faceless national generic document registration system (NGDRS) that will make it easier to obtain documents related to land deeds, lease rent agreements, and such other legal formalities, said officials.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×