Delhi govt likely to open 500 liquor stores by September 1: Report

A sub-committee of the Delhi government has given a report stating that the four undertakings --DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS and DSCSC-- will set up these 500 vends by the end of this month.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After coming back to old liquor policy, the Delhi government is likely to operate 500 liquor stores from September 1 as it witnessed the absence of no private player in the retail sale of alcohol, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After coming back to old liquor policy, the Delhi government is likely to operate 500 liquor stores from September 1 as it witnessed the absence of no private player in the retail sale of alcohol, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.
The report also stated that another 200 liquor shops will be opened by December 31 this year. Of these 700 vends, each of the corporations will run five premium outlets to sell high-end brands and two of these five vends are likely to be opened by the month end and the rest by December 31, according to PTI.
The report also stated that another 200 liquor shops will be opened by December 31 this year. Of these 700 vends, each of the corporations will run five premium outlets to sell high-end brands and two of these five vends are likely to be opened by the month end and the rest by December 31, according to PTI.
A sub-committee of the Delhi government has given a report stating that the four undertakings -- Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Stores (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) -- will set up these 500 vends by the end of this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A sub-committee of the Delhi government has given a report stating that the four undertakings -- Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Stores (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) -- will set up these 500 vends by the end of this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It informed that DTTDC will run its liquor stores in zones 1-9, DSIIDC in 10-18, DCCWS in 19-24 and DSCSC in 25-30 and will handle the airport zone, while DSIIDC will manage areas under Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council.
It informed that DTTDC will run its liquor stores in zones 1-9, DSIIDC in 10-18, DCCWS in 19-24 and DSCSC in 25-30 and will handle the airport zone, while DSIIDC will manage areas under Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council.
The report given by sub-committee after the meeting stated that while DTTDC and DSIIDC will open 150 liquor vends each by month end, DCCWS and DSCSC will open 100 stores each in the same period. By December, DTTDC and DSIIDC will each open 60 additional stores, and DCCWS and DSCSC will start 40 fresh outlets each.
The report given by sub-committee after the meeting stated that while DTTDC and DSIIDC will open 150 liquor vends each by month end, DCCWS and DSCSC will open 100 stores each in the same period. By December, DTTDC and DSIIDC will each open 60 additional stores, and DCCWS and DSCSC will start 40 fresh outlets each.
According to the current excise policy that will end on August 31, the retail licenses were issued to private firms for 32 zones and 849 vends.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the current excise policy that will end on August 31, the retail licenses were issued to private firms for 32 zones and 849 vends.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government had earlier quit the retail liquor business after imposing Excise Policy 2021-22 on November 17, but will now get back to operating alcohol vends from September 1 this year. Under the policy, the four corporations totally ran 475 liquor vends.
The government had earlier quit the retail liquor business after imposing Excise Policy 2021-22 on November 17, but will now get back to operating alcohol vends from September 1 this year. Under the policy, the four corporations totally ran 475 liquor vends.
Further, the report also suggested that the corporations will pay upto 15% of the anticipated gross profit as rent and the amount may vary according to the location of vends.
The committee was formed on August 3 to identify zones for the opening of liquor stores by each corporation, fixing the number of shops, determining the criteria for fixing rent, opening of vends in malls and government centres and the number of premium vends to be set up. It comprises of the labour commissioner and heads of the four corporations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The committee was formed on August 3 to identify zones for the opening of liquor stores by each corporation, fixing the number of shops, determining the criteria for fixing rent, opening of vends in malls and government centres and the number of premium vends to be set up. It comprises of the labour commissioner and heads of the four corporations.