Amid the novel coronavirus surge in the national capital, Delhi government on Saturday slashed the upper limit on the number of guests allowed to attend social gatherings.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in a fresh order stated that not more than 200 guests will be allowed at weddings and other events being organised at open-air venues and of 100 people for closed spaces in the city.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the national capital.

Dev, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) state executive committee, said the order will be in force till April 30.

He, however, said status quo will be maintained regarding permissible and prohibited activities in the city.

In the order, Dev said cap on the number of people in marriage, banquet hall, other gatherings and congregations, and in funeral needs to be imposed.

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 people, and in open spaces numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, with a ceiling of 200 people subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," the order stated.

Delhi reported 1,558 coronavirus cases for the third day on a row on Saturday, while 10 more people, the highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease.

This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,254 on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that lockdown is not a solution to deal with rising Covid-19 cases.

The Health Minister said "we'll have to learn to live with it", echoing comments made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in May 2020.

"There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution," said Satyendar Jain.

"There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5% of the national average. We are also doing contact tracing and isolation," he added.

