Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that AAP government has reduced the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25 years.

Along with that, Sisodia also announced new liquor sale rules to increase revenue. Via these, "revenue growth expected to grow by 20%," he said.

These include no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital. "No new shops have opened since 2016," Sisodia added.

In a press briefing, the Dy CM said,"You see a jail-like scene outside these (liquor) vends. At least 500 sq feet will be required to open vend now. The main door will not open on to the road."

Sisodia also said that Delhi cabinet approved new excise policy in which, government will not run any liquor shops in national capital.

"Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. A revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in excise department," he added.

Delhi was the only metropolitan city with the high drinking age – even in Mumbai, only hard liquor is barred for those under 25, while wine and beer is allowed at 21. In major global cities such as New York and London, the drinking age is 21 and 18 respectively.









