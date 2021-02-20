All private placement agencies providing domestic workers have been asked to register on 'e-district portal' and procure licences within a month, Delhi government said.

The Labour Department notice issued on Saturday said: The agencies found deploying domestic workers "without registration and licence" would face penalty amounting ₹50,000.

The registration can be done online and it free of cost.

"All the private placement agencies providing domestic workers should register themselves on e-district portal. Those placement agencies providing domestic workers, who are registered under Delhi Shops & Establishments Act, 1954, are also directed to register under Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) 2014 order on e-district portal," read the notice.

The agencies registering themselves on the government's e-district portal would get their license within 30 days, it added.

It has also requested the general public, availing services of these agencies for hiring domestic help, to ensure that the agency is registered and licensed under Delhi's Private Placement order 2014.

