Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt makes licence must for private placement agencies providing domestic workers
Delhi: Licence must for private placement agencies providing domestic workers

Delhi govt makes licence must for private placement agencies providing domestic workers

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

The Labour Department notice issued on Saturday said: The agencies found deploying domestic workers without registration and licence would face penalty amounting 50,000.

All private placement agencies providing domestic workers have been asked to register on 'e-district portal' and procure licences within a month, Delhi government said.

All private placement agencies providing domestic workers have been asked to register on 'e-district portal' and procure licences within a month, Delhi government said.

The Labour Department notice issued on Saturday said: The agencies found deploying domestic workers "without registration and licence" would face penalty amounting 50,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India offers $40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

CSR should not be legally mandated, charity must come from within: Azim Premji

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

Jaishankar reaches Maldives, says appreciate our close cooperation during Covid

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST

The Labour Department notice issued on Saturday said: The agencies found deploying domestic workers "without registration and licence" would face penalty amounting 50,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India offers $40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

CSR should not be legally mandated, charity must come from within: Azim Premji

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

Jaishankar reaches Maldives, says appreciate our close cooperation during Covid

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The registration can be done online and it free of cost.

"All the private placement agencies providing domestic workers should register themselves on e-district portal. Those placement agencies providing domestic workers, who are registered under Delhi Shops & Establishments Act, 1954, are also directed to register under Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) 2014 order on e-district portal," read the notice.

The agencies registering themselves on the government's e-district portal would get their license within 30 days, it added.

It has also requested the general public, availing services of these agencies for hiring domestic help, to ensure that the agency is registered and licensed under Delhi's Private Placement order 2014.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.